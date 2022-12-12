Okyenhene has spoken again, let's clap for him for calling for support for National Cathedral project – Sulemana Braimah

12.12.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has reacted to Okyenhene’s appeal for support for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II while addressing the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral on Friday charged them to see to it that President Akufo-Addo’s desire to build the National Cathedral becomes a reality.

“So I’m pleading with you all, let us not bring shame upon our country and the President, let us contribute to building the cathedral…..He [Akufo-Addo] has to glorify the name of the Lord for how far He has brought him and build the cathedral to testify that he is grateful to God for making him President.

“There is no sweeter news than this. With the cathedral, there’ll be no need to travel to Israel, just in Accra, the cathedral will answer all your questions about Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, and everything,” Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II said.

In a reaction, Mr. Sulemana Braimah says Okyenhene has done well and must be applauded.

“Okyenhene has spoken again. Let's clap for him. He continues to give us his words of wisdom. We thank him for his love for our president,” the MFWA Executive Director posted on Twitter.

In the midst of the current economic crisis where Government is seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), many Ghanaians are against the construction of the national cathedral.

The argument has been that the funds should be channeled into critical areas that will ease the suffering of the citizenry.