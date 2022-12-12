LGBT+: US gov’t is the last gov’t that should speak about human rights; they are biggest abusers – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has stressed that no advise from the US on LGBT+ will be welcomed in Ghana.

According to him, the US government is the biggest abuser of human rights and has no moral right to speak on human rights issues to Ghanaians.

“For now the US government is the last government that should speak about human rights. They are the biggest abusers of human rights and so we will give them a lecture on human rights. They have to respect the fundamental human rights of people and not the other way round,” Same George said in an interview on the Probe programme on Joy News.

He was reacting to the statement from the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer on the need to respect the rights of all persons.

Speaking on the Joy News’ Foreign Affairs show, she said, “We [US government] are not commenting on the morality of this [LGBT+]. We are just asking for people’s rights to be respected so that they will be left peaceful and free from harm.”

For Sam George, Ghanaians will only take a lecture from the American ambassador when the US government decides not to discriminate against people who have a right to polygamy in the United States.

“When the US is able to respect the right of persons to have more than one wife legally, which is allowed in Ghana,” the Ningo Prampram MP emphasised.