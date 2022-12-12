Gov’t must find a permanent solution to deal with cedi depreciation – Economist

Economist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Lord Mensah is happy that gradually the Ghanaian cedi has appreciated over the past week.

According to him, while the stablisation of the cedi is very good for the country, the government needs to come up with a permanent solution to stop the further plummeting of the local currency.

“The appreciation of the Cedi to the Dollar is good but we must find permanent solutions,” Prof. Lord Mensah said in an interview with Joy News on Monday, December 12.

In the last couple of months, the prices of goods and services saw astronomical increases at both wholesale and retail points.

The significant increase in goods and services came about as a result of the poor performance of the Ghanaian cedi.

However, due to the efforts of the government through the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance, the cedi has since last week stablised and appreciated to become the best performing currency against the dollar.

Government believes that once it reaches an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the support programme it is seeking, the cedi will become stronger.

This week the team leading the talks with the IMF hopes to secure a staff-level agreement with the IMF as soon as possible.