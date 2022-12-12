TUTAG back to work today

Members of the Technical University Teachers' Association of Ghana (TUTAG), are expected to resume work today, Monday, December 12 after suspending their strike action.

According to TUTAG, the decision to go back to the classroom, follows the "conclusion of negotiations on internally generated fund-related conditions of service, off-campus and vehicle maintenance allowances."

"The suspension takes immediate effect," a statement issued by TUTAG indicated.

TUTAG, therefore, urged "all members in the 10 Public Technical Universities to resume work on Monday, December 12, 2022."

The members of the TUTAG declared an indefinite strike over the delays in the payment of the new rate of fuel allowance.

TUTAG made the declaration in a statement dated November 18, 2022, jointly signed by the National President, Prof Dr Ing Collins Ameyaw and Dr Abubakari Zakari, the General Secretary.

“We refer to our letter on the subject ‘New Rate of Fuel Allowance For Members Of UTAG And TUTAG’ with reference number TUTAG/GTEC/02, dated 26th September 2022, addressed to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and copied to the Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

“We wish to state that issues raised in the above letter have since not received any attention from the aforementioned government agencies,” the statement said.

According to TUTAG, the concerns expressed in the said letter had not been treated with the seriousness they deserve hence the decision to strike with immediate effect.

