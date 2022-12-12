Visually impaired is overall best teacher in Upper West Akim

A visually-impaired teacher at the Methodist Junior High School in Adeiso has been crowned the overall best teacher in the Upper West Akim Constituency.

The 48-year-old teacher, Nana Yaw Gustav Borklo, won the award at an event dubbed 'Adom Awards Scheme' organised by the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Fredrick Obeng Adom.

He dedicated the award to his “dependable” wife.

“I cannot end my speech without thanking my beautiful wife for her support and love all these years,” he said.

The MP congratulated the awardees and urged those who were unsuccessful to not be downhearted but rather use it as a platform for greater heights.

Mr Obeng Adom who doubles as the deputy Transport Minister also commended the sponsors, the education and health directorates for making the ceremony a success.

“I congratulate all winners for this year's scheme and charge them to work much harder than before.”

“They should not relent on their efforts because I believe service to mankind is certainly service to God,” the Legislator added.

The award ceremony which saw scores of dignitaries from across the constituency and the region is the second of its kind since Mr Obeng Adom assumed office in 2021 as MP.

In all, 19 flat screen television sets, citations, certificates, a brand new motorcycle and cash prizes were received by over 40 awardees including health professionals, teaching and non-teaching staff as well as brilliant students in the constituency.

