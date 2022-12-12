Caprice robbery: Two armed robbers shot dead, one grabbed

12.12.2022 LISTEN

Police have shot dead two armed robbers and arrested one in connection with the robbery attack at Caprice in Accra on Friday, 9th December, 2022 where a woman was attacked, shot and robbed.

Sustained police intelligence operations since 9th December 2022, took the fight to the robbery gang at their hideout (name of location withheld for now).

The robbers engaged the police in a shootout and in the process two were shot dead and one was arrested.

One police officer sustained gunshot injury to his thigh and is receiving medical attention.

The police intelligence operations assured the public that it will get the rest of the gang members arrested.

Source: Classfmonline.com