NDC elections: 16 people declared wanted for disturbances, GHS10K bounty on their 'heads'

Following violent disturbances at the just ended NDC's National Youth and Women's Congress held at Cape Coast in the Central Region on December 10, 2022, 16 people have so far been declared wanted in connection with the violence by the Police.

While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.

The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident.

After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted.

A GHS10,000 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects.

The photographs of the 16 wanted persons extracted from the Police specific-footages have also been published for the public to assist in that regard.

Investigation is ongoing to further identify and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice.

Source: Classfmonline.com