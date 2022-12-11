Ahafo Region: Kia truck kills eleven persons, injures others at 'Ata ne Ata'

11.12.2022 LISTEN

Eleven persons are reported dead at a farming community called ‘Ata ne Ata’ in the Asutifi South district in the Ahafo Region, on Saturday, December 10.

The deceased are said to have died on the spot when an incoming Kia truck from Goaso ran over them and killed them.

The incident occurred when a tricycle carrying passengers and some bags of ginger turned in the middle of the road after it overtook another vehicle.

Ten of the passengers died on the spot and while one died at the hospital. Others too sustained various degrees of injuries.

The victims are said to be receiving treatment at the St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem, while the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue.

-citinewsroom