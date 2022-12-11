GPRTU urged drivers to be extra careful as Christmas approaches

11.12.2022 LISTEN

The Chairman of Agona Swedru number 7 branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Alhaji Omar Adam has cautioned drivers against indiscipline on the road before, during and after Christmas and New Year festivities.

Addressing drivers and their mates at Agona Swedru recently, Alhaji Omar Adam urged them to make sure their vehicles are fit before taking off.

"As a driver, make sure your driving license and all other driving documents ranging from Insurance, Income tax, Commercial Driving License, Fire Extinguisher, Spare tyres and others are intact to avoid facing the laws of the land.

"Apart from the above, drivers should dress up neatly, know how to talk to passengers because they are the source of income and therefore ought to be respected at all times.

"While on the road, you should stick to road signs and regulations abiding by the laws governing driving. Avoid unnecessary overspeeding and overtaking to avoid head-on collisions with oncoming vehicles.

"Don't be your own wise man while on the road but look out for other road users who might not be in a stable condition as you are. So bear in mind that in whatever situation, you must arrive safely at your destination," Alhaji Omar noted.

The Branch Chairman equally advised passengers against putting undue pressure on drivers but to bear with them. He observed with concern how some passengers pressurise drivers to speed up because they were in a hurry to get to their destinations on time.

"Let me take this opportunity to congratulate our drivers, for over 8 years now, none of our drivers plying Swedru-Cape Coast, Swedru-Mankessim, Swedru-Takoradi and Swedru-Twifo Praso has had an accident, this is an envious achievement.

"It shows how mature and disciplined our drivers are and will like to encourage other drivers to emulate our drivers who are dedicated to duty.

"Passengers ought to board vehicles at destinated lorry stations to avoid loss of luggage and also save lorry fares because most of the floating drivers don't have specific lorry stations," the Chairman stressed.