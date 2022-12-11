Mahama enskinned as development Chief

11.12.2022 LISTEN

Ex-president, John Dramani Mahama has been enskinned as development chief by the chiefs and people of Tenodo (Yakubupe) in the East Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region of Ghana.

This is in recognition of his significant contributions towards the development of Konkomba land.

Located in the Kpembi Traditional Area, the Yam Festival is celebrated every year by the Kokomba people of Tenodo (Yakubupe) to thank God for the bumper harvest and offer supplications for good health and prosperity.

This year's third Annual Yam Festival celebration saw former President John Dramani Mahama gracing the occasion as a special guest of honor.

The former President used the occasion to commend the chiefs and people of Yakubupe for keeping the spirit of Kokomba alive in regional integration and peaceful coexistence, adding that," the story of the Kokomba people is one of the proud indomitable and enduring heritage."

Whilst urging the people to remain calm in the face of unbearable excruciating hardship brought forth by the Nana Addo-Bawumiah NPP government, the former President assured the Kokomba people of fair representation in any future NDC government.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government have decided to regrettably isolate themselves from any responsibility or make huge sacrifices to get Ghanaians out of the mess through austere and modest leadership.

He called on the people to repose confidence in the NDC to form the next government in the quest to restore the country on the path of prosperity for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The former President joined Ubor Bida Yakpa (ll) to commission an ultramodern palace for the Ubor and his people before proceeding to pay a courtesy call on the Kpanshegu-Wura to congratulate him on his enskinment as Kpanshegu-Wura and pledge his continuous commitment to the development of the Salaga North Constituency.

The people of Yakubupe and Kpanshegu in the Salaga South and Salaga North Constituencies expressed joy the former President joined them for the celebration.