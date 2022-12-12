National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo has to glorify the Lord for how far He has brought him — Okyenhene

Amid controversies surrounding the construction of a national cathedral, the Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa, Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, says it must be done.

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral visited the revered king for support to continue the stalled national cathedral.

In his speech, Okyehene said the President has to give praise to his maker for granting him his wish of being a two-term President.

"He [Akufo-Addo] has to glorify the name of the Lord for how far He has brought him and build the cathedral to testify that he is grateful to God for making him President; there is no sweeter news than this," he said.

According to him, Christians will no longer pay a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.

"With the cathedral, there’ll be no need to travel to Israel; just in Accra, the cathedral will answer all your questions about Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, and everything," he stated.

Okyenhene appealed to Ghanaians to contribute their quota to help complete the project, which many say is a "misplaced priority."

"So I’m pleading with you all: let us not bring shame upon our country and the President; let us contribute to building the cathedral," he appealed.