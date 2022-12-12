CICONET ends second annual conference at Nkoranza

The second annual conference of the Citizens Committee Network (CICONET) has ended at Nkoranza in the Bono East region.

It was organized under the auspices of Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA), a U.S. and Ghana-based non-profit organization that puts legal and organizing tools in the hands of threatened West African communities.

Members of CICONET are drawn from communities threatened by the devastating effects of mining and have volunteered to serve as watch-dogs for their communities with the view to championing socio-economic development.

They usually liaise between their respective communities and their district or municipal assemblies to protect the environment and also champion development programmes, among others.

The conference was attended by CICONET members drawn from Segyimase in the Abuakwa South district, Juaso and Nsuapemso in the Fanteakwa South district and Donkro Nkwanta, Sallamkrom, Nwoase and Kyeredeso in the Nkoranza South Municipality.

The theme for the three-day conference was “Sharpening the internal capacities of CICONET to stay relevant in the midst of global challenges.”

Economic empowerment

As part of the conference, participants were taken through sustainable livelihood capacity building sessions on bee-keeping to add value and empower them to earn decent incomes for themselves.

Among others, they were also taken through financial management as well as self and business management.

In an interview, the Community Development Director of ACA – Ghana/West Africa, Nana Ama Nketia-Quaidoo said CICONET will soon be registered in order to obtain legal backing for its activities and also be properly regulated under the laws of the country.

"We’re now working on the election of national executives of CICONET for them to come out with their bye-laws for discussion and subsequent acceptance," she stated.

She said ACA had secured funding support to establish additional hundred branches of CICONET across the country in 2023 to bring the total number of ACA’s operational communities to 107.

“ACA is expanding to more communities. We have gotten some support to extend our programmes in Fanteakwa South and so all the 36 communities in the district will benefit. Some communities in the Abuakwa South Municipality will also benefit. Also, Donkro Nkwanta Zone in the Nkoranza South Municipality will also benefit. So, where-ever we are working, it means we need to establish CICONET there.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Nkoranza South Municipal Chief Executive, Daniel Owuradu, expressed Assembly’s commitment to work closely with ACA for the common good of the people of the area.

This year’s conference selected Bartholomew Boakye, George Owusu Asante, Madam Comfort Oparebea, Emmanuel Antwi and Paul Uthan as Interim National Executives of CICONET and tasked to come out with a draft constitution in 2023.

Founded in 2016, ACA is a U.S. and Ghana-based non-profit organization that puts legal and organizing tools in the hands of threatened West African communities.

ACA has over the years been building an ecosystem of lawyers and other experts who collaborate with communities to defend communities’ rights and pursue their own vision of development in the face of destructive resource extraction operations driven by foreign investment.

It also helps to mobilize communities to define for themselves a vision for the future that is appropriate to them, and then fight for and reach that future through community-driven development planning, financial support, and legal assistance.

ACA generally helps West African communities that are threatened by the destructive impacts of extractive projects to take control of their futures and help communities design their own sustainable development plans and bring them to life through advocacy, legal support, and technical expertise.