MoGCSP holds national stakeholders validation meeting on Domestic Violence Act

The Department of Domestic Violence Secretariat (DVS) under the auspices of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP) with support from UNFPA held a National Stakeholders meeting to validate National Domestic Violence Act (DV) in Accra on Thursday 8th December 2022.

The purpose of the Meeting was to collect and collate comprehensive inputs from national stakeholders to review the Act mainstreaming in Ghana.

In a welcome remark Madam Malonin Asibi, Head of the Domestic Violence Secretariat said, achieving an Act that will address domestic violence in the country is a priority of MoGCSP and its partners.

She said the Act when finally validated and active will be of great help to the general public.

According to her, domestic violence has become the most common gender-based violence in the country.

She urged all to be mindful of the fact that, the time has come for a significant change that will propel accountability to end domestic violence in all forms.

Mrs. Sheila Minkah-Premo, a consultant took participants through the overview of the National Domestic Violence Policy and Plan of Action to Implement the Domestic Violence Act said, the review of the Act had become necessary as there were new trends in domestic and sexual-based violence, which needed to be taken into consideration

In 2007, The Domestic Violence Act was introduced and authorised as Act 732 to help curtail and deter all act of social offences in the country.

The Legislative Instrument of the Domestic Violence Act (L.I 2237) on the other hand is to operationalise the Domestic Violence Act.