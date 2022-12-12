U/E/R: I want to present more open, inclusive and rapid development agenda for Nabdam — Lawyer Apanga Lamtiig

12.12.2022 LISTEN

A private legal practitioner Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga says he wants to present a more open, inclusive and rapid development agenda for Nabdam constituents in the Upper East Region.

Speaking to this reporter in a programme dubbed: "Speak Out Upper Easr’ on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Lawyer Lamtiig said “I want to present to my people a more open, inclusive and rapid development agenda for Nabdam.”

He added, “The way our development is slow, we need to push it up a bit faster than other places. We cannot continue to move slowly as we are moving, if not it will take us a very long time to develop and catch up with our colleagues. So, I want to offer the leadership that will push development rapidly, that will push development to a point where there will be more inclusive of other people.

“If you watched carefully, it appears that our development has been around political heads and they carry the burden on their shoulder all alone without bringing other people on board and we do have strong Nabdam men and ladies who are very resourceful in terms of finances and ideas, if we are able to tap into them, we can bring in resources not necessarily money but even their international connections, connection to some other NGOs and people who can bring development to our place. I salute my friend the MP for North Tong my good friend Hon. Ablakwa for all the wonderful work he is doing for his people. If you observed, the rapid rate at which he is working, it is that kind of work that I want to bring to Nabdam where is not dependent on just one person but the inclusion of almost everyone”.