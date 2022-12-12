Nabdam: Is about time we consider alternative ideas and personalities to bring positive change — Lawyer Lamtiig

12.12.2022 LISTEN

An illustrious citizen of Nabdam and Legal Practitioner based in Accra Lawyer Lamtiig Apanga has said is about time they consider alternative ideas and personalities who can do better for the poor people.

Speaking to this reporter in a programme dubbed: "Speak Out Upper Easr’ on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Lawyer Lamtiig said people of his calibre must be given the chance to lead the people.

Responding to his intentions to contest the parliamentary elections Lawyer Lamtiig said is not the first time he has made his intention known to his people.

"Before the 2020 election, I came home to support the party and I have always been an active party member, just that I have done a lot of work in Accra and I saw it was time to extend my work back home. So, I went home and organized a meeting at home to inform them that I have come home with the intention to support the party at a time, so that our current MP would win the election 2020 and when God grants us grace and we go to 2024, I will put myself forward to be elected. So, I made that known to the people long ago. And based on that, I got involved actively to help the party," Lawyer Lamtiig explained

He believes, considering the fact that some people are still doubting whether his declaration of contesting the 2024 Nabdam Parliamentary seat on the ticket of NDC still stands, there was a need to use the Sakote festival to clear people's doubts about his intentions.

“Now, I think is about time because there are still people who are not sure whether am still going to contest or not to contest. So, I took advantage of a festival in Sakote and made a public declaration that when God granted us the opportunity and the party opens nomination, I will put myself forward to be elected as the party parliamentary candidate to contest the 2024 parliamentary election,” he added.

However, according to Lawyer Lamtiig, his intention to contest the Nabdam Parliamentary seat is not a contest against the incumbent. “The incumbent has done a good job and he is still doing a good job. But is about time we consider alternative ideas and alternative personalities who can perhaps provide something more superior than what we have encountered.”

He stressed, “So, am putting myself forward and am sure there will be other candidates who will be coming up so that we can all put up our ideas and talk to the people and to be able to tell people of who is in a better position to lead the party in parliament and to promote the development of Nabdam. I consider myself as the person but am sure there are other candidates who are also thinking the same way. But when the time is up and we start exchanging ideas the people will know the right person”.