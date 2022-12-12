GEA trains 40 women in Tye and Dye making in Fumbisi

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) under the Young Africa Works Project and in partnership with SEHP Foundation has taken 40-women group through a four day Technical Skills Training in Tye and Dye in the Builsa South District.

The training targeted unemployed and school dropouts from various communities in the district.

The head of the Business Advisory Centre, Saeed Jafar on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of GEA, encouraged participants to use the numerous opportunities available at the moment to own their future.

He added that there is currently registration going on for YouStart Ghana Jobs and Skills Project they should take advantage of to visit the Business Advisory Centre and get registered.

At a short ceremony to climax the end of the 4-day training attended by Queen Mothers, the Chief’s representative, the District Chief Executive Hon. Daniel Kwame Gariba expressed his gratitude to the Ghana Enterprises Agency under the leadership of Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh for impacting lives for the second time this year all under the Young Africa Works Apprentice to Entrepreneur Component.

He was also very thankful to the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, HE Hajia Samira Bawumia for the continuous support for women’s empowerment in the country.

In February this year, she supported the same number of women to be taken through soap and detergent making. Young women especially, those who were trained by GEA are seen selling soap, especially on market days to cater for themselves and their households.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Lardi was thankful to the entire management of the District Assembly, the Chief Executive Officer of GEA and the Head of the Business Advisory Centre for the rare opportunity given them. She promised they would use the skills they acquired to own their future.