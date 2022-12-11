Wiltek Freedom Academy introduces TVET at basic school level

The Proprietor of Wiltek Freedom Academy in Obuasi has made a case for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in basic schools.

Speaking at a career launch program in the school, Superintendent William Tenkorang said the management of the school recognised the importance of TVET and decided to take the children through it at the basic level.

"It's about time we accepted that Government cannot employ everybody after school hence we must all support TVET which holds the key to the nation’s economic transformation. So, we decided to inculcate unto our pupils the importance of TVET at the foundational stage," he stated.

The President Akufo Addo-led government has since 2007, created a strong foundation for TVET due to its importance to the nation’s socio-economic development.

The rehabilitation and upgrading of laboratories and workshops in technical universities and institutes remained one of the key projects undertaken by the government to uplift skills training in the country.

Mr. Tenkorang said, to make TVET effective in the school, it has teamed up with engineering companies, workshops and catering services in Obuasi where the pupils go there every Friday to hone their craft in solar panel installation, electrical engineering, arts works, catering, among others.

He disclosed that it is the deliberate policy of the school that before the students transition into Senior High School, they will be adequately prepared to make a career choice.

Agosor Emmanuel, the Headmaster of the school said the school recognising some gaps in the Ghana Education system and its effects on individuals has decided to blend the educational system with career education with the objective of producing more practical professional personnel to feed industries and other institutions in the country, in future.

He said the career launch program was to afford the opportunities for learners to exhibit what they have learnt since the introduction of the program a year ago.

He urged parents to encourage their children and wards to prioritise TVET which is the best way of creating jobs and ensuring industrialization.

Wiltek Freedom Academy Basic school was formed in 2019 with a vision of merging the Ghanaian Basic Education system and Technical Vocation for personal development.

The school currently has a population of over one thousand (1000) students at the preschool and basic school levels.