NDC elections: Pablo floors Brogya in youth organizer race with 25 votes

George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo has retained his seat as National Youth Organizer in the 10th Youth and Women Conference held in Cape Coast on December 10.

He got 533 votes against his main contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 out of 1041 valid votes cast.

The votes difference is 25 making Pablo making NDC's Sammy Gyamfi's favourite kiss the political dust.

There were massive jubilations amongst supporters of the candidates elect.

In the youth and women's conference, the youth elections was fiercely contested amidst misunderstandings and counter-arguments throughout the day.

The elections commenced late in the evening after confusion rocked the process throughout the day over the voting right of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC.

National Youth Organizer elect, George Opare Addo, in a remark urged supporters to work hard in unity towards the victory of the NDC come 2024.

"Our common enemy is the NPP. So today we unite our ranks as the national youth wing of the NDC. And our match is to match towards the Flagstaff House. There is no Brogya camp and there is no Pablo camp. It is the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress," he stated.

Dr. Hannah Bissiw, won the Women's Organizer position with 433 votes against 362 votes garnered by her contender Margeret Ansei.

Osman Abdulai Ayariga and Ruth Dela Sedoh won the two deputy positions with 373 and 313 votes respectively, whilst Abigail Elorm Mensah and Felicia Dxifa Tegah won the two deputy women organizer positions with 348 and 260 votes respectively.