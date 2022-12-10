Oti Regional Police Command to decongest stations, barracks

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Charles Dormaban, the Oti Regional Police Commander has announced a special exercise to decongest all Police facilities in the region of several abandoned public properties.

The exercise targets properties connected to investigations situated at the various Police stations in the region including unclaimed materials, vehicles and motorbikes, aimed at easing congestion at the Stations.

Mr Dormaban is urging those who have their unclaimed vehicles and motorbikes under Dambai District, Jasikan District, Kpassa District and Nkwanta South District Police Districts to take the necessary steps to repossess them, in a release to the Ghana News Agency.

He said the list of the items would be posted at the various Police stations under Dambai District, Jasikan District, Kpassa District and Nkwanta South District for the next 21 days for public view.

He stressed that such an act would no longer be tolerated as it was tantamount to gross abuse of administrative in the service.

Mr Dormaban said it was embarrassing and unprofessional that these vehicles were stacked within Police facilities causing nuisance and disgusting sight at Police stations.

The command stated that any abandoned material and vehicle which was not repossessed by the owner before December 31, would be disposed of at the public auction.

DCOP Dormaban encouraged all concerned members of the public to approach formations for the recovery and claims of their properties with valid proof of ownership and proper means of identification.

Ghana News Agency information is that the exercise is a nationwide attempt to ease congestion at the various Police establishments and sanctioned by the Police Administration.

GNA