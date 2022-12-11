Sunyani: We won’t reduce transport fares — Commercial drivers

Commercial drivers in the Sunyani Municipality have attributed their refusal to reduce transport fares even though fuel prices have declined to the high cost of spare parts and the cost of living in the country.

Speaking to some drivers on Suncity Morning Drive, they lamented that prices of goods and services particularly spare parts and maintenance of the vehicles are heartbreaking hence their failure to reduce the transport fares.

Residents of Sunyani are, however, demanding an immediate reduction in transport fares to reflect prices at the fuel pumps.

Meanwhile, the drivers have admitted that they will only reduce lorry fares when government instruct them.

A litre of petrol is now sold at around GH¢15.41 while diesel is being sold around GH¢18.86.