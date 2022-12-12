Chonke State backs Chonke Nchumuru Youth Association as legitimate youth group

The Chonke State of Dambai in the Oti Region has called on Ghanaians to disregard claims by some groups that Chonke - Nchumuru Youth Association is not a recognized group to speak on pressing issues in the area.

This comes after the Borae Division of the Nchumuru Traditional Council denied having knowledge of the existence of the youth group.

The youth group had accused Defence Minister, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul in an earlier press statement for an attempt to misinform, divert attention and prejudice investigations during his (Dominic Nitiwul) visit to the area in relation to the murder of Benkumhene of Chonke Traditional Council Nana Meebo II and two others.

In defence of the youth group, the the Office of the Guan Chummuru Owure, issued a statement to set the records straight.

The statement said the group has been in existence for years.

However, as part of a restructuring process during the commemoration of the annual Chonke Yam festival on 13th November 2021, led to the appointment of some individuals from different clans to steer affairs of the association.

The event that led to the appointment and swearing-in of the executives of the Chonke—Nchumuru Youth Association was graced by some notable personalities of Chonke descent.

Present on the day were; Late Hon. Francis Kofi Okesu (Former MCE, Krachi-East Municipality), Hon. Ogyile K. Nkrumah (DCE, Krachi-Nchumuru District), Hon. Peter Awuranyi (Former DCE, Krachi-East District), and a host of other dignitaries.

“The existence of Chonke—Nchumuru Youth Association is never in doubt, as some people would want you to believe,” the statement said.

“Following from the above, the Chonke State is stating without any equivocation that, the Chonke— Nchumuru Youth Association is known, sanctioned, and clothed with some responsibilities to the State. We are hereby calling on well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the mischief of some individuals to discredit or/and prevent the Chonke—Nchumuru Youth Association from fulfilling its mandate.”

Read Full Statement below: