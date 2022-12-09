Lands Commission cited for sale of ISD land near TV3 to Franco Phones owner

The Lands Commission has been accused of thwarting efforts by the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Information to transform the Information Services Department into a modern communication unit

of the government.

The Commission is said to be selling lands belonging to the Information Services Department to private individuals and thus encouraging encroachment on legally acquired lands.

Investigations have revealed that a parcel of land near TV3 at Kanda in Accra which was earmarked as a duty post for ISD Directors with documentation from the same Lands Commission as far back as 2002.

But it is evident that the said piece of land has been sold out to one Frank Osei, a businessman by the Lands Commission just this year which transaction is allegedly backed with a speedily prepared document dated this year 2022 and thus leaving the ISDs project in limbo.

The said land which had a completed outer house as part of the ISD duty post has been pulled down by the “encroacher.”

In May this year, the attention of the Lands Commission was drawn to developments on the disputed land by the management of the ISD.

The Chronicle sources had indicated that the encroacher had demolished a structure within the said ISD premises and a portion of the fence wall while a new block wall has been constructed to cut-off part of the ISD land and a new gate installed.

Further investigations at the Nima Divisional Police where a complaint was lodged by the ISD to ensure that work on the land ceases, disclosed that the encroachers are claiming the land in dispute has been leased out to them by the office of the Greater Accra Lands Commission even though the ISD has a certificate of Allocation issued by the Lands Commission as far back as November 2002.

The Police have also indicated that a representative of Blackgold AKVV Investment Limited on May 7, 2022 also lodged a complaint that it mounted a black gate on the said portion of land but the said gate had been removed by unknown persons.

Meanwhile, the Lands Commission has acknowledged the issuance of a Certificate of allocation covering an area of 3.81 acres situated at Kanda to the ISD.

Mr. Timothy Anyidoho, the Greater Regional Lands Officer also informed the Nima Police per his letter of July 12, 2022 that at the 61st meeting of the Greater Accra Lands Commission on March 10, 2022, the Commission considered and approved a lease of a lease dated April 29, 2022 covering an area of 0.41 acre to Frank Osei.

The Regional Lands Officer stating the status of ownership of both sites emphasized that the grant to Fran Osei “falls within the 3.81 acres covered by the Certificate of Allocation to the Information Services Department”.

Even though both parties have been directed to stay away from the disputed piece of land while the police investigate the matter, development is still ongoing.