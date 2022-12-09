Finance Minister is being insulted left and right but has refused to resign; it doesn’t make sense – NPP's Amoako Baah

Former Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah says he is sure in his mind that there is no way Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta would be removed.

According to him, while it doesn’t make sense to him for the Minister to continue to stay in office when people continue to insult him.

In his view, if Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta would resign he would have announced it on Thursday when Parliament voted on the Censure Motion of the Minority.

"The Finance Minister will not resign. If he was going to resign yesterday would have been the ideal day to resign.

“I actually thought he would say that for the sake of peace I will step aside, let another person come and do it. But no he wants to stay. Why?

“Why would you want to go through all of this when you say are innocent? Why?

“People are insulting you left and right and you still want to do it. It makes no sense,” Dr. Amoako Baah who is also a senior member of the ruling NPP said in an interview with Joy News.

In the interview, Dr. Baah also indicated that all government appointees who have the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will remain at post without sanction even if they are not doing well.

“Nobody who has the support of the president will be sanctioned. Anytime the president has enough time on critical issues like this he will have his way because we know Parliament can be bribed. And we have done it several times so why are we behaving we don’t know. We know,” Dr. Amoako Baah added.