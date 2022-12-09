Two illegal miners arrested in Akyemansa District; several equipment destroyed

A combined anti-galamsey (illegal mining) task force and monitoring team in the Akyemansa District have made two arrests.

The operation this week was led by the District Chief Executive (DCE) Paul Asamoah who is determined to clamp down on galamsey activities in his district.

The two suspects were arrested for engaging in illegal mining activities on the River Pra in the Eastern Region.

During the arrest, 15 Chanfang machines were seized and destroyed by the task force.

In addition, equipment including dredging and water pumping machines used by the illegal miners were confiscated at the end of the operation.

Speaking to journalists after the operation, the DCE of Akyemansa District, Paul Asamoah revealed that the move is one of many operations in his district to deal with illegal miners.

He said the activities of galamsey have been a major problem in the district for years and all efforts will be made to ensure no more destruction is caused.

He added that with the help of the illegal mining taskforce, residents should be assured that the fight against galamsey will continue even through the Christmas period.