The Ghana Garden And Flower Show December edition underway

The December edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, organized by Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, is currently underway at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, Accra.

With the theme, Growth unleashed - SPREAD THE LOVE, the Show opened on Thursday 8th December and will run until Monday 12th December 2022, from 9am to 9pm each day.

Ms Esther A N Cobbah Cobbah, CEO of Stratcomm Africa says, “Climate change and environmental degradation threaten our existence, and we all have a duty to fight to protect Mother Earth. This Christmas and beyond, Unleash Growth and Spread the Love for a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier and more Beautiful Ghana”.

Ms. Cobbah added, “Christmas is a time to show love. The December Ghana Garden and Flower Show presents another opportunity for environmental edutainment, enterprise and beautification. We invite you to come because you love the earth and care about its protection and preservation. Come benefit from knowledge, fun, networking and relaxation”.

In August this year the Movement/ Show marked 10 years of a focus on, and commitment to, contributing to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through promoting a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier, and More Beautiful Ghana. It attracted over 28,000 visitors, having grown from 1,400 visitors in the first Show in 2013.

The Show continues to grow bigger and better with every event and with ever growing international appeal and recognition, it is necessary, that growth is unleashed in every capacity.

The ongoing Show offers many exciting activities such as;

Exhibition (8 th – 12 th December 2022, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm)

– 12 December 2022, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm) Masterclass for Adults, topic: Spruce Up Your Garden for Christmas (Friday, 9 th December 2022,12:00 pm – 2:00 pm)

December 2022,12:00 pm – 2:00 pm) Little Green Fingers -Children’s and Beginners Gardening classes (Friday 9 th - Sunday 11 th December 2022, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm)

- Sunday 11 December 2022, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm) Kids Playground (Friday, 9 th December – Sunday, 11 th December 2022, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm)

December – Sunday, 11 December 2022, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm) Sip and Paint (Friday 9 th – Sunday 11 th December 2022, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm)

– Sunday 11 December 2022, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm) Praise Jam - Stratcomm Africa’s annual end-of-year thanksgiving musical concert (Sunday, 11th December 2022, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm)

Source: Stratcomm Africa