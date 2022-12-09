Residents of Aboabo camp chase out Rev. John Ntim Fordjour over failed promises

Residents of Aboabo Camp in the Assin South District of the Central Region have threatened massive demonstrations against their Member of Parliament, Hon Rev. John Ntim Fordjour over the constant failure to fulfil promises to provide them with telecommunication network service.

According to the agitated residents, the MP who doubles as the Deputy Education Minister prior to the 2020 election promised to provide them with a network to curtail the difficulties they go through to make calls and do their research work.

"He mounted a skeletal telecommunication tower powered by solar and promised to commission it within two weeks but has since been left to rot in the bush, worsening their difficulties," they told Angel News Reporter Kwame Owusu, Asante Shadrack.

Currently, residents including the aged risk their lives by climbing cocoa trees, mango trees and palm trees in the bush to make calls since it is the only spot they can access network service.

A 16-year-old boy died as a result of a snake bite in the search for network service to check his BECE results, they lamented.

Meanwhile, the convenor of the agitators, Mohamed Munidu noted that, although Assin Aboabo Camp host a population of over two thousand and is widely known for its massive production of both foodstuff and cash crops, the lack of access to a telecommunications network is hugely affecting businesses in the community.

The situation according to him has not only affected businesses but also students' academic performance as teachers fail to stay in the town since they find it difficult to do their research work.

Expressing their disappointment in their Member of Parliament Hon Rev John Ntim Fordjour, he said the MP has consistently failed to honour his promises including reshaping poor road networks.

According to him, the lawmaker has succeeded in grading some roads without completion, contributing to post-harvest losses.