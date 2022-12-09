None of our workers will suffer haircut on pension funds; not even a pesewa — Ghana Mineworkers’ Union assure members

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) has joined the likes of NAGRAT, GRNMA, TUC, GNAT, and other labour unions to resist the government’s decision to touch their pension funds in the latest domestic debt exchange programme.

The group vowed that it will go any length to make sure none of its members will have their pensions slashed by the government to restructure its debt.

Speaking at the GMWU’s National Executive Council meeting and forum, aimed at "Awakening Working-class Consciousness for Ghana's Accelerated Growth and Development” at the Ghana Shippers Council Auditorium at Ridge, Accra on Thursday, December 8, the General Secretary of the group, Mr. Abdul-Moomin Gbana kicked against the move by the govenment.

“Indeed, everything so far points not only to the fact that there shall be haircuts on individual bondholders but also on workers’ pensions since a substantial portion of workers’ pensions is invested in government bonds.

"Sadly, this is happening at a time when headline inflation has hit an unprecedented record high of 40.4%. Whilst we disagree with the Debt Exchange Programme because the government failed to consult with key stakeholders like organised labour, we are totally opposed to any debt restructuring programme that would impact workers’ pensions and individual life savings," he stated.

“After all, when the government was borrowing left, right, and centre, purporting to invest in non-existent projects, did they not know that our debt was reaching unsustainable levels?" Mr. Moomin asked rhetorically.

The General Secretary stressed, "Comrade Chair, the Ghana Mineworkers’ Union in one voice with the TUC (Ghana) and all its affiliates would like to reiterate without any fear of equivocation that we will do everything in our power to ensure that our members are fully protected and that not even a pesewa of pension funds is lost in the debt restructuring programme."

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, on Monday, December 5, officially launched a debt exchange programme as a new measure to restore the ailing economy and spur growth.