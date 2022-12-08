Censure Motion: NPP MPs stage walkout to avoid surprises in secret voting

The Majority in Parliament has staged a walkout on Thursday, December 8, to avoid taking part in the secret ballot for the Censure Motion against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Majority MPs joined the Minority colleagues earlier today to debate the report by the ad-hoc committee set up to probe the allegations against the Finance Minister.

At the end of the debate where both NDC MPs and NPP MPs took turns to debate, remembers had to go through secret voting to decide the fate of Ken Ofori-Atta in the Censure Motion.

Before the voting could start, all NPP MPs walked out of Parliament in order not to take part in the exercise.

In a post on social media, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he is proud the Minority has decided to stay through the process of the Censure Motion.

“When the chips are down, NPP MPs chicken out.

“Exceedingly proud that NDC MPs chose to align with suffering Ghanaians not the disastrous & destructive Ken Ofori-Atta,” the NDC MP said in a post on Facebook.

He added, “No matter the outcome, history will eternally remember that Ken was the first Minister to face a censure vote.”

For the Censure Motion to be successful, two-thirds of the MPs in Parliament must vote in favour. With the Majority MPs deciding not to take part in the secret ballot, it is unlikely for the Minority to get the needed numbers to remove the Finance Minister.