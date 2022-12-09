I committed no crime - Ofori-Atta on censure motion

Minister of Finance, Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, has minced no words to state his innocence about accusations that he is solely responsible for the current economic crisis.

The accusations, mostly by the Minority in Parliament, led to the filing of a motion of censure, seeking his removal as minister of state.

The motion was considered on Thursday, December 8 after an eight-member ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament presented its report on the floor of the House.

The committee was set up to give the Finance Minister an opportunity to be heard before the motion, filed and seconded by Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak respectively, is considered.

After the report was presented, Mr Ofori-Atta had his take on the grounds for which his head is being called.

“If I say I am innocent, they won't believe me,” he stated.

“And if I ask for the truth and proof, they won't be able to provide it,” he said about the proponents of the motion.

“I have committed no crime.”

