Censure motion: We'll set a bad precedent by voting, Ken Ofori-Atta hasn't been indicted in the committee's repot — Afenyo Markins

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, says there was no need voting on the motion of censure to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Parliament, he said, will be setting a very bad precedent should the Majority proceed to cast a vote on the minority’s motion of censure against the underfire Finance Minister.

In his submissions on the floor of parliament as the House debate the 8-member ad hoc committee report, the Deputy Majority Leader argued that there was no need to vote since the finance minister has not been indicted in the report.

“Mr Speaker, I dare contend that should we proceed to vote on this matter, we will be setting a bad precedent which will come to haunt this House one day.

“Because, Mr Speaker, the finance minister has not been indicted in any way. What will be the basis for a vote," the Effutu MP argued.

A co-chair of the ad hoc committee, Dr. Dominic Ayine, who spoke right before the deputy majority leader, indicated that the embattled minister must not necessarily be convicted before a vote can be cast.

He argues that the matter in question is a political move and not criminal.

In his rebuttal, Mr. Afenyo Markin rubbished the Bolgatanga East legislator’s assertion, indicating that the charges of conflict of interest and corruption against the Finance Minister are criminal in nature which must be proven.

"Honourable Dr Ayine you were so candid in your statement that you were relying on Doe Adjaho's ruling which ruling unstops this House from considering a matter grounded in Article 287 of the Constitution, Conflict of Interest,” he said.

He added, “If you know that there is a ruling that outs the jurisdictions of this house when it comes to Conflict of Interest why then did you proceed to make comments on conflict of interest?“

Meanwhile, the voting on the motion commenced in a one-sided house as the Majority members staged a walkout.