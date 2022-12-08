There has been no fire outbreak; we only had a routine fire drill – Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a press release to clarify reports of a fire outbreak in its office.

The statement comes after news circulated that the Central Bank has been gutted by fire.

Addressing the reports, the Bank of Ghana says any report about a fire outbreak is untrue and must be disregarded by the public.

The BoG further explains that it only carried out a routine fire drill to prepare staff for a real-time fire situation.

“Bank of Ghana has taken note of reports circulating on social media that the Bank has been gutted by fire.

“The general public is advised to disregard the reports.

“The Bank, today, Thursday,8th December 2022, conducted a routine fire drill (simulation exercise) to prepare staff for real-time fire situation.

“The exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Police Service,” parts of a statement by the Bank of Ghana said on Thursday.

It added, “As a public facility, routine fire drill is necessary for testing the efficiency and preparedness of the Bank’s safety systems to manage emergencies like fires, and inculcate in the staff of the Bank fire safety evacuation procedures.

“Bank of Ghana by this medium cautions against false reportage intended to create fear and panic in the country.”