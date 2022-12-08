08.12.2022 LISTEN

The Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has described the ex-President, John Agyekum Kufuor as a priceless asset to NPP, the Asanteman and mother Ghana.

His comment follows the 84 birthday celebration of the ex-President Kufuor today December 8, 2022.

In a statement signed by the MP for Suame said, “You led our great Party, NPP, to our first victory in 2000. Your stewardship for the 8years at the helm of affairs has been a reference point for everything good that the nation must be doing.”

He added, “you are a priceless asset to NPP, the Asanteman and mother Ghana.”

Meanwhile, some social media users have also been celebrating the ex-President.

Read the full statement below:

Signed:

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Hon MP),

Majority Leader/Minister, Parliamentary Affairs