We don't want you again, is it by force? - Isaac Adonko yells at Ofori-Atta

Isaac Adongo, NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central says its unbelievable the underfire Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta still defending his stay in office, despite being opposed by many, including some governing MPs.

He wishes to know from the Minister if serving Ghanaians as a Finance Minister is his birthright, which makes it difficult for him to resign.

Contributing to the debate of the ad hoc committee’s report on the vote of censure on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, December 8, the vocal legislator stressed that Mr. Ofori-Atta must do himself the honour and resign.

“Why are you still sitting there?” he asked, adding, “We gave you the job; we say we don't want you again." Is it force? Is it force to serve us?" "So please, the finance minister should do the honourable thing and leave government," she said.

If the motion of censure is voted down to make the minister remain in his post, the Bolgatanga MP said, the entire government, Parliament included, will need to be dissolved for a new one to take over.

“Mr. Speaker, if anybody continues under this (sic) that the finance minister should continue to remain in government, then we might as well dissolve parliament and dissolve government, because we are failing the people who voted for us and we are failing the people that we're supposed to serve," he argued.

The MP stressed, "You cannot be serving yourselves." You must serve the nation, and you have failed. It's time to say, "Ghana, you gave me an opportunity to serve you; I've served you to the best of my ability; my ability is not good enough; bring in somebody else to do the work."