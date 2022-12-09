Kusanaba SHS students vandalise school properties, attempt to burn cars and headmaster's office over poor food quality

The Students of Kusanaba Senior High School in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region on Wednesday night embarked on a second demonstration against the management of the school over alleged poor quality of food served at the dining hall.

They claim the quantity of the food has also reduced drastically.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the students boycotted classes in protest of the situation peacefully.

The Kusanaba Divisional Chief, the Police Commander and the District Chief Executive of the area quickly intervened to calm the agitating students.

On Wednesday night the students started throwing stones at every corner of the unfence school prompting the police already stationed at campuses to call for reinforcement before calm was restored.

Today Thursday, 8th December, 2022 the students have destroyed the electricity metres of the administration block, classrooms, streetlights, motorbikes and school bus.

They also attempted to burn teachers' private cars and the headmaster's office.

Some 20 laptops and a desktop computer belonging to the school have been stolen.

The students after releasing the damage they have caused parked out of the school.

The headmaster of the school for fear of his life has gone into hiding.

The District Chief Executive for Bawku West, Issahaku Tahiru Ahmed and the Regional Police Commander visited the school again to restore calm as they work with authorities to resolve their issues.

Hon. Issahaku addressing the few students on campus called on the students who have gone into hiding to return.

He, however, assures the students of maximum security as they work hard to solve the issues raised.