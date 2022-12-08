Economic crisis: Saying Ofori-Atta has recklessly mismanaged our economy is an understatement – Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has stressed that to say Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has mismanaged the Ghana economy is an understatement.

According to him, the simple truth behind the country’s economic crisis is that the Finance Minister has failed woefully in executing his mandate.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during a debate on the Censure Motion against Ken Ofori-Atta, Dr. Ato Forson said it is important that the Minister is removed for the sake of the country’s economy.

“The manner in which our economy has been managed has been reckless. Reckless is an understatement, if there is any other word I will use it. We are where we are because of the duties that they gave to the Minister, he has mismanaged it.

“Mr. Speaker clearly the time has come for our Minister to leave,” the Minority spokesperson on Finance said.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson added, “I have heard that our colleagues from the other side have decided to boycott the voting. The people of Ghana are watching you. You cannot do this.”

Debating on the Censure Motion, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin argued that the Minority is acting in bad faith to remove the Finance Minister.

According to him, the actions of the Minority MPs targeting Ken Ofori-Atta are wrong and will never be supported.

“The Minority is acting in bad faith. Our side will not support them. We will never support the Minority. We want to tell them that what they are doing is wrong,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.