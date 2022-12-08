I’m proud I voted for Mahama in 2020, I will do it again in 2024 — Bridget Otoo

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 was exactly two years since Ghana went to the polls and gave the ruling party, the NPP, a chance for a second term.

Many Ghanaian voters are by now reflecting on the choices they made considering whether their vote made sense and will same be made in the next election or not.

A popular broadcaster with Accra-based Metro TV, Bridget Otoo, has publicly stated that she voted for former president John Dramani Mahama.

She stated without mincing words that she is proud of her decision.

She said she will still vote for Mahama come 2024.

Her statement comes as a response to a post from the official Twitter account of Metro, which asked: “About 2 years ago from today, the 2020 election results were declared.

Are you proud of who you voted for?

“Would you vote for them again? Share with us.”

Her response reads: “Yes. I’m proud I voted [for] John Dramani Mahama and will do it again in 2024.”