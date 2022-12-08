Mahama promises to investigate Ghanaians killed in 2016 polls when elected

08.12.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama commemorates the death of some eight Ghanains during the 2016 elections.

In a Facebook post, Mr Mahama bemoaned that “two years ago, for the first time in the history of our country, a President and Government unleashed armed men who brutally killed eight innocent Ghanaians including a child during voting and results collation.”

He noted that in the last six years, Ghanaians have witnessed “a reckless government that has taken a wrecking ball to our economy, leaving it in a very sorry state, rivalling some of the worst economies in the world.”

He lamented that Ghana, “is in a worst state today than at any time in the history of the 4th Republic — high levels of corruption, hardships due to bad economic and financial policies, a hungry and angry people, loss of investments, no credible reforms etc.”

While lamenting, he said despite the worst state of the economy, Ghanaians are strong people adding “we are creative and innovative. The Ghanaian does not give up and we won’t give up.”

On behalf of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and on his own behalf as the 2020 Presidential Candidate, he expressed his appreciation to all Ghanaians who two years ago sacrificed their time and went to the polls to vote for NDC’s Parliamentary candidates and himself.

He also commended all Ghanaians who participated in the election exercise for their help in consolidating Ghana’s democracy.

He extended his sympathies to the families of all who lost their lives and to the victims of all forms of violence during the 2016 polls and reiterated the NDC’s pledge that, “it will investigate these state-sponsored atrocities and apply sanctions to those found culpable.”

“We will provide appropriate compensation for those who have lost lives and limb,” he added.

Source: Classfmonline.com