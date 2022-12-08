C/R: 11 injured in accident on Nyankomase-Brofoyedru stretch of Kumasi Highway

A Hyundai Grace bus travelling from Assin Fosu in the Central Region has crashed on the Nyankomase-Brofoyedru stretch of the Kumasi Highway.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, 7 December 2022, when the bus which was headed to Assin Asando somersaulted multiple times.

Some injured passengers told Class 91.3 FM's Central Regional Correspondent, Nana Tawiah, that the driver hit a pothole and burst the front tyre, leading to the vehicle pulling left and right.

The vehicle ended up flipping over several times leaving passengers injured.

A team of MTTD Officers from the Assin Fosu Division were at the scene of the accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the vehicle, on reaching the outskirts of Assin Nyankomase, lost control of the steering wheel while speeding, leading to the accident.

Eleven passengers who were aboard the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the St. Francis-Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Kwabena Ismael, has since been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for treatment.

Source: classfmonline.com