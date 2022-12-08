Education must remain important tool for national development — Asafohene

Asafohene - Akyeamfour Asafo Boakye Agyeman Bonsu

The chief of Asafo in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region, Akyeamfour Asafo Boakye Agyeman Bonsu says education must remain one of the important tools for national development.

He noted that education is the base of society.

He has therefore urged major stakeholders in the education sector to work towards improving policies that seek to provide quality education and training to the youth in Ghana.

The Akwamuhene of His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II said this when he marked the last "Awukudee" festival of the year on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Asafo Palace.

Addressing a huge gathering, Akyeamfour said education and skills training is the most important source of empowering and providing opportunities to the youth to help drive Ghana’s development.

"Countries that have done well, even without natural resources, are the countries that have invested in education and skills training, and it is for this reason that Ghana as a country must commit more resources in both former and informer education sectors.

"Globally, education has been identified as the most important driver of social, economic, political, technological, and environmental development.

"However, meaningful and realistic national development can only be achieved when sufficient attention is paid to strengthening the implementation of education.

"Therefore, it becomes imperative that governments and the private sectors in developing countries make substantial sacrifices in terms of resources, time, energy, and expertise toward the promotion of sustainable lifelong education," he intimated.

The Chief again called on both parents to also take advantage of some of the major policies of government in the education sector to educate their wards and prepare them for future opportunities.

About Awukudee Festival

The Awukudee, which occupies a significant place on the Asante Traditional calendar, is a festive of propitiation and worship of ancestral spirits.

It is marked once every six weeks on Wednesdays.

As part of the event, the Asafo chief sat in state for his subjects and other well-wishers to pay him homage.