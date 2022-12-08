I’ve been doing drugs for 16 years, I cry when I see myself in a mirror – Woman reveals

32-year-old Dzifa Nadenu-Anthony has been doing drugs for almost two decades.

She disclosed that her ex-boyfriend introduced her to the drug.

Dzifa revealed on SVTV Africa’s Ghetto Life Story that she was not forced into smoking, but her daily encounter with a drug user made her curious about it.

“I was 16 years at the time. I wanted to try it, but my ex did not force me into it. I used to sell candies. My ex would buy them all, and I would stay with him. My mom didn’t know about it because I accounted for the candies well.

“I like taking in king size, and I can take puff too. I don’t like smoking herbs. It makes me too emotional, and I think a lot about my situation. But alcohol makes me happy,” Dzifa said.

Speaking about her habits, the 32-year-old disclosed that she resorted to drugs after her mother’s death. According to Dzifa, her stepfather sold their house and abandoned her after her mother’s demise.

Moreover, Dzifa indicated that she regrets her actions and breaks down whenever she looks at herself in a mirror. Dzifa added that she wishes to quit smoking.

“I feel bad and want to stop. I feel sad and cry when I’m alone or when I see myself in the mirror sometimes. I haven’t lost that much weight, but you can tell things aren’t going well with me. I know this wouldn’t have happened if my mother were still alive.

Kindly watch the full interview below:



