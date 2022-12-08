Parliament sits on Minority’s Vote of Censure against Ken Ofori-Atta today

08.12.2022 LISTEN

Parliament will today, December 8, sit on the report of the ad-hoc committee that probed the allegations against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by the Minority in their Censure Motion.

The Minority in Parliament last month attempted to remove the Finance Minister through the Censure Motion approach and accused the Minister of contributing to the country’s current economic crisis.

Following a debate on the matter, the Majority in the house mounted a strong opposition, as Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin set up the 8-member committee to look into the allegations by the Minority against the Minister.

After completing their work and submitting a report to Parliament, Parliament will later today debate on the findings.

According to Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minority is expecting a full-blown debate.

“Parliament is expected later today to consider the report of the Ken Ofori-Atta Vote of Censure Committee. We anticipate a full-blown debate and the long awaited vote pursuant to Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution,” the MP said in a post on Facebook.

He further admonishes Ghanaians to ignore the claims that the Minority MPs who worked with the ad-how committee took sitting allowances.

Describing such claims as baseless, Okudzeto Ablakwa adds that it was a patriotic duty and nothing else.