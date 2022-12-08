Ken Agyapong donates 200 street lights to traders at Kumasi Racecourse Market

08.12.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has donated 200 street lights to traders at the Kumasi Racecourse Market to enhance security.

The presentation was in fulfilment of a promise Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong made to the traders after the women complained of incessant thefts and robberies in the area during a special meeting with the traders.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong in November this year met the traders to inform them about his intentions to contest for the flagbearer position in the governing New Patriotic Party NPP where the traders appealed for the lights.

Presenting the street lights on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Mr Kwame Owusu, Campaign Manager for Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong said the donation was made as part of efforts to significantly improve the security situation in the market, particularly at night, in order to drastically reduce the number of theft and robbery cases.

He disclosed that the installation cost of the lights will be paid by Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

He added that Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has for many years taken keen interest in the activities of traders across the country and so could not refuse the plea of the traders.

"The move is to simply brighten every dark corner of the market to encourage traders to work any time of the day and reduce thefts at the same time.

"Per the report the traders gave us, we learned that security has been a major challenge for them for some time, and there is a need to implement stringent measures to address it.

"This will not be the last thing we are doing for Kumasi traders, they have also complained about deplorable roads and so the team will see how best to help them," he stated.

Receiving the lights on behalf of the traders, Nana Yaa Foriwaah, head of market queens representing the Asantehemaa commended Hon Kennedy Agyapong for honoring his promise.

She added that the gesture will augment the efforts by traders to ensure that their wares are well protected in the market.

Nana Yaa Foriwaah assured Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong of their maximum support in his quest to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) come 2024.