ASA Savings and Loans Ltd organises free health screening for clients in Tema New Town and Teshie

Clients of ASA Savings and Loans Limited in Tema New Town and Teshie in the Greater Accra Region have benefited from free health screening.

The exercises were held on November 24 and 25 respectively as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of the Savings and Loans company.

At the end of the two free medical health screening exercises, a total of 280 clients and some residents of the two communities benefited.

The beneficiaries were not only screened for malaria, blood pressure, hepatitis, sugar level, and general health but they were also given free medication after the diagnoses by medical officers from Tema Polyclinic who led the exercise.

Having identified high blood pressure and malaria as the most common ailment among the beneficiaries, the health officers took the time to provide counsel on healthy living.

The junior divisional manager of ASA Savings and Loans in Tema, Mr.Felix E. Adedeme while explaining the motive behind the free health screening stated that his outfit is not only interested in profit but believes that when customers have good health their businesses will go on and they will be able to do more savings and repay their loans.

The two free health screening exercises in Tema New Town and Teshie are just a few of the similar exercises undertaken by ASA Savings and Loans across its operational areas.

Since the start of the year, the company has been very active in the communities they operate to give back not only through free health screening exercises but donations to orphanages as well as scholarships to school children of clients.