VOICE Network, EcoCare Ghana, other cocoa organizations launch 2022 Cocoa Barometer report

Voice Network, a watchdog and catalyst for a reformed cocoa sector, together with EcoCare Ghana and several cocoa organisations around the world have officially launched the 2022 Cocoa Barometer report.

Ghana’s launch took place at the AH Hotel in East Legon, Accra, on Wednesday, December 7.

This year’s report highlighted that environmental and social problems in global cocoa supply chains are likely to continue since companies are reluctant to pay farmers a substantial amount of money to relieve them of poverty.

Farmers across the world are still in a poverty-ridden state, coupled with their inability to pay for their cost of production as the prices of things needed to aid them have increased considerably in recent times, the report says.

“The Cocoa Barometer is a biennial publication with the aim of creating an up-to-date, fair, and clear overview of the state of sustainability in the cocoa sector," Voice Network detailed.

In his online presentation, Mr. Anthony Fountain, Managing Director of the VOICE Network and co-author of the Cocoa Barometer, noted that the report encompasses three broader things: good governance policies, good purchasing practices and good agricultural practices.

However, the report only stressed good governance policy and good purchasing practices as Mr. Fountain noted that the sector should "start thinking about what government and policymakers should do for the farmers to get a better living condition and stop putting blame on them."

Due to cocoa price instability and the inability of the pricing agencies and governments of respective countries to push prices to a level that may meet the recent inflation rates, some farmers say they may end up diverting to more lucrative sectors.

To them, the situation is pushing most people to sell out their lands to illegal miners for substantial amounts to be able to survive the recent global economic downturn.

A panel made up of Obed Owusu-Addai, as moderator and members; Alex Assanvo, Head of Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana Cocoa Initiative; Leticia Yankey, cocoa farmer and founding president of the Cocoa Mmaa Association; and Ismail Pomasi, chairman of the Cocoa Abrabopa Farmers Association, discussed the 126-page report, making submissions on how the highlighted issues can be curbed.

Addressing the issue of gender biases in the sector, Madam Leticia Yankey, the 2019 national best and most enterprising farmer, said despite her efforts, she is being sidelined from many things just because she is a woman, pleading that female cocoa farmers should be supported to do more.

Among several issues raised in the discussion, the panel unanimously opined on the fact that there can never be sustainability in the cocoa sector without the farmers being given better remuneration to encourage them.

"You cannot talk about sustainability when you limit the argument to pricing," Mr. Ismail Pomasi said.

The farmers, as a matter of fact, indicated that they are still in the profession because there are no opportunities around, in some sense due to it being a hereditary profession, and also because they are praying, speaking out, and hoping things will soon change for the better.

Child labour due to the increasing cost of labourers and other production expenses, which mostly leave the farmers with huge debts after every harvest period, may not be solved, according to the report.

The farmers justified their actions by saying that their children are their only means of avoiding high labour costs, which may in turn leave them with nothing to cater for their families.

They proposed that industry players and governments should be committed and increase cocoa prices to achieve the needed sustainability and curb the issue of deforested cultivation.

The report never rejected the new EU law on not accepting cocoa from deforested areas, as it saw it as a first step in introducing change, but warned it will be hampered if companies do not take action soon to pay a higher price for cocoa.

The report was compiled in collaboration with 29 cocoa member organisations around the world.

Details of the 2022 Cocoa Barometer report can be accessed by interested persons via (www.cocoabarometer.org)