2023 Budget: Any bill that comes before parliament will go through proper scrutiny – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has assured Ghanaians that it will ensure any Bill that will subject the citizenry to untold hardships is rejected.

The Minority has come under backlash in the last 24 hours after Parliament approved the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.

Many Ghanaians have accused the Minority of letting the people down.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, December 7, Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson argued that the approval of the 2023 Budget on Tuesday was just the first face and not the end.

According to him, Parliament will now enter the face where the Minority will have the chance to deal with the critical issues in the Budget.

He assured Ghanaians that the Minority is bent on properly scrutinising every Bill presented to Parliament by the Finance Ministry to ensure the citizenry does not go through additional hardships.

“We can assure you that the Budget process is not yet complete. Our position is that the Bills that will come to Finance Committee and obviously to parliament will go through proper scrutiny. Then the estimates that needs to be approved we’ll also look at it and where possible exert our authority on those ones as well,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.

The lawmaker further noted that the proposed 2.5% increase in VAT will not be allowed to stand in subsequent debates on the 2023 Budget.

Dr. Ato Forson also called for calm among Ghanaians, insisting that the Minority will fight for the interest of the ordinary citizen.