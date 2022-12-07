So Ofori-Atta just borrowed excessively without thinking about future generations — Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has expressed worry about the excessive borrowing by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He is wondering whether the minister had considered the implications on future generations before engaging in the borrowing spree.

“So Ken Ofori-Atta was simply borrowing without caring about the debt levels and the burden on future generations?" he quizzed in a portion of his tweet on Wednesday, December 7.

According to the media freedom advocate, the decision by the Eurobond market to bar Ghana from further borrowing is welcoming news.

“Well, we are grateful to the Eurobond market for stopping the borrowing spree, which will ensure that we will not have to one day auction Ghana to pay our debts," he stated.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance has officially launched a debt exchange programme as new measures to restore the economy and spur growth.

In his speech, Mr. Ofori-Atta claimed there will be no haircuts, adding that the policy will not affect individual bondholders.

“The Government of Ghana has been working hard to minimise the impact of the domestic debt exchange on investors holding government bonds, particularly small investors, individuals, and other vulnerable groups," he stated.

Government added that Treasury Bills are completely exempted, and all holders will be paid the full value of their investments on maturity.

“There will be no haircut on the principal of the bonds." Individual holders of bonds will not be affected," the minister emphasised.