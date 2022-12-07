Ahenkro Chief organizes free health screening for community members

07.12.2022 LISTEN

The Chief of Ahenkro in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region Nana Opoku Ahenkrosei IV has organized free health screening for his community.

The screening, held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Ahenkro community center was part of activities to mark the last Awukudee of the year.

The exercise according to the chief was also an initiative that seeks to offer health care for community members who may find it difficult to pay for such health screenings.

Speaking to this reporter, Nana Opoku Ahenkrosei IV disclosed that the health needs of his subjects are important to him hence the decision to embark on free screening for them.

He added that the screening will last for three days and it's expected to help more than 1000 people, including children and elderly men and women.

He explained that those who show up for the exercise and were diagnosed with diseases were given sound medical advice while others received free drugs.

"My aim is to spearhead projects that would benefit the community members and also my free medical screening is an initiative targeted towards that course," he added.

He however called on the beneficiaries to continue to eat good food, exercise their bodies and check their health status regularly to stay healthy.

Some community members who showed up for the exercise praised the chief for the initiative.

They confirmed that the doctors after screening them gave them free medications and advice needed to manage their health problems.