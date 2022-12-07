Be concerned about impact of strike by UTAG et al, its devastating — NUGS to gov't

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is worried about the seeming nonchalance of managers of the country’s education as regards the strike action by some five educational worker unions across public universities and Colleges of Education.

“Once again, we want to state clearly that the frustration and unrest is real and managers of the educational sector must at least be concerned about the damaging impact of these strike actions on the future of our country.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 7, NUGS reiterated that the consequence of these industrial actions is “devastating”, raising concerns that major academic and administrative activities could be disrupted.

“Even more disheartening is the impact on private universities who are affiliated to various public universities now unable to graduate students due to striking actions in the mentoring public universities who are to facilitate these processes,” the statement jointly signed by President Dennis Larbi-Ampofo and Press Secretary Bright Aboagye Gyasi said.

It asked the Ministry of Education and all other stakeholders to act with urgency “to find an amicable resolution to the issues to prevent further disruption to the academic and educational structures”.

The leadership of NUGS assured students of continuing engagements with various stakeholders “in our bid to help solve the impasse”.

—3news.com