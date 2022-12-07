Biggest crisis in Ghana now is that gov’t cannot be trusted – Sulemana Braimah

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Mr. Sulemana Braimah is satisfied that Ghana has been stopped from borrowing on the Eurobond Market.

In a post on social media, the MFWA boss said the country should be grateful to the Eurobond market for stopping the Finance Minister from more borrowing.

"So Ken Ofori-Atta was simply borrowing without caring about the debt levels and the burden on future generations? Well, we are grateful to the Eurobond market for stopping the borrowing spree, which will ensure that we will not have to one day, auction Ghana to pay our debts,” Mr. Sulemana Braimah said.

Before that post, he had also Tweeted that the biggest crisis in the country now is that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be trusted.

“The biggest crisis is that the government cannot be trusted,” Mr. Braimah said.