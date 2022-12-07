Three persons standing trial for gold scam and robbery remanded into Police custody

Three persons are standing trial over their involvement in a gold scam and robbery.

The accused persons include George Essandor Akron, owner of SSL Gold refinery, Kelvin Prince Boakye alias Don King and Joy Kwame Genu alias George ABC.

They were arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court 10 on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, robbery, and possession of a firearm without lawful authority among others.

The first accused person Kelvin Prince Boakye was arrested on November 18, 2022, following Police investigation into a gold scam and robbery incident in Accra on November 8, 2022. Further investigation into the incident led to the arrest of accused persons Joy Kwame Genu and George Essandor Akron on November 29, 2022, and December 2, 2022, respectively.

Items retrieved from the suspects include one (1) unlicensed Bruni pistol with three (3) live 9mm ammunition, two (2) bulletproof vests, one (1) ballistic helmet, and two stunt guns among others.

Find more on the case in the Police statement below: